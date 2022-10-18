Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $188.53 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012947 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018295 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007065 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008975 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
