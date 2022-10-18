TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Hits $361.33 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $361.33 million and $29.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00082083 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064884 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025619 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007323 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000253 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,809,001,996 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
