Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,647.90 or 0.08491947 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $79.84 million and approximately $132,131.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

