Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

