Tezos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.26 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00007120 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $23.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,431,245 coins and its circulating supply is 912,948,256 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.