The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Bank of Princeton Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.