The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

