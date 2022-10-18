The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Charles Schwab worth $360,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 368,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

