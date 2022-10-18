The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 372,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

