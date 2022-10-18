The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Hits $13.51 on Top Exchanges

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $13.51 or 0.00069764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.58 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

