The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 2.2 %

EPA:SGO opened at €39.66 ($40.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.20. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($53.47).

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

