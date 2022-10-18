The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Match Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Match Group by 81.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Match Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

