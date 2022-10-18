The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 3,809,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

