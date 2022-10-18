The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Tops $579.87 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $579.87 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

