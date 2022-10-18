The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

PGR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. 24,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,249. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.