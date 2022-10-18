The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average is $243.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

