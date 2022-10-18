The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,075 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 4,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

