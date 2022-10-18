TheStreet Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to C+

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,756,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

