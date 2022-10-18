TheStreet Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to C+

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $873.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

