TheStreet Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $32.09 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 318.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

