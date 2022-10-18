TheStreet Upgrades Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) to C

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

ARTW opened at $2.03 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

