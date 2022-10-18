THG (LON:THG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

THG Price Performance

Shares of LON THG traded up GBX 5.26 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.10 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 19,024,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,066. The company has a market capitalization of £713.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.71. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.15 ($4.40).

Get THG alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 1,169,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £818,300 ($988,762.69).

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

