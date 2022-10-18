Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Threshold has a market cap of $279.09 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,365.96 or 0.99998666 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00056200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02873558 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,401,361.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.