Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Down 16.9%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating) dropped 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

