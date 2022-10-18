Tobam Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2,367.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. 14,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

