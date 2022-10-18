Tobam Has $43.69 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,681 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $43,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 10,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

