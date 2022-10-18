Tobam Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,667 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,490. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

