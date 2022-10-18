Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. 38,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,246. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

