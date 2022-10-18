Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $181.93. 1,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76.

