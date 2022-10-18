Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Down 0.9%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.80 and last traded at $134.87. 276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 303,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TM. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $156.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.