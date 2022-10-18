Traders Buy Large Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 34,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 21,386 call options.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,003. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

