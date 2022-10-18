Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 27,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,408 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Cano Health Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 823,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Cano Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 501,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth $2,544,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

