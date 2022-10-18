Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,470 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,937. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.