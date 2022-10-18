Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NKE opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

