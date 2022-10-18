TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s current price.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.88.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. 267,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.56. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

