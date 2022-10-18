Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

