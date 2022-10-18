Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

