Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.