Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

KLAC opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

