Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 571 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $526.92 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.57.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

