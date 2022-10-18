Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $269,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,874,000 after acquiring an additional 530,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

