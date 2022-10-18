Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

