Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of NIKE by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 223.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

