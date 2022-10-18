Treatt’s (TET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

Treatt Price Performance

LON TET opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 781.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £365.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2,307.69.

Get Treatt alerts:

Insider Transactions at Treatt

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.