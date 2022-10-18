Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Up 10.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $566.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
