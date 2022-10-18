Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Up 10.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $566.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.