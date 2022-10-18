Tricon Residential’s (TCN) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The business had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

