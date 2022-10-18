Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

