Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 5.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.42. 639,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,361,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

