Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 3,900

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

ULVR stock traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,887 ($46.97). 1,648,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,956.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,786.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,963.13. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

