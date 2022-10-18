Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 10% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00033954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $134.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00268321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.