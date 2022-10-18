United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Down 1.5%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.08. Approximately 21,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,805,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.